Kim Kardashian-West is feeling pretty confident about welcoming a fourth child to her growing family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and KKW Beauty mogul sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show, and she opened up about why she feels her upcoming baby with husband Kanye West is going to actually make things easier in her life.

"I was kind of stressing, because my house is so full," the 38-year-old reality star explained, "but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents."

"Really!?" Fallon, a father of two, asked in a dubious tone.

"Yes. Yes. I've heard that," Kim said, sounding almost more like she was reassuring herself more than anything else.

Kim and Kanye are already the parents of three children -- 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and 1-year-old daughter Chicago, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate in January 2018. Kim announced last month that they were expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, also via surrogate.

Kim admitted that, when she and Kanye welcomed Saint back when North was only two, she did feel a "huge change."

"From one to two felt like going from one to 20," she explained. "That was harder than two to three, for me."

One thing she's excited about when it comes to raising four kids is that it will bring a much-needed balance to the couple's parenting dynamics.

"I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it's me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one," Kim said. "So he's like still living his life."

So, in essence, she's just excited that now he will get the chance to experience the same stress and sleep-deprivation as she's been dealing with the whole time.

While she didn't elaborate on which of their kids she spends the most time with and which of them gravitates toward dad, Fallon did ask about a recent Instagram photo Kim posted showing North sitting on Kanye's shoulders and full-on sleeping while resting on the top of his head.

"If you know anything about Kanye, you know that he can fall asleep anywhere," Kim explained. "Like, at a doctor's office, I'm getting a sonogram, he's snoring. Any place I take him, he's snoring. He left me in a restaurant once, in a meeting for him in France [and] he falls asleep at the table. So she definitely is him."

Kim confirmed that she and Kanye are expecting a baby boy last month, while sitting down with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Check out the video below for more on her funny reveal.

