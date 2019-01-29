Chicago West’s first birthday party was truly a trip down the rabbit hole!



On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West decided to share some new, sweet images from her youngest daughter’s party including photos of the birthday girl rocking a colorful balloon crown and her sister, North, romping in a white dress and Doc Martens.

As fans now know, the theme for the Jan. 15 shindig was both a nod to a Disney classic while also delightfully pun-y, making for some dazzling decorations. Kim captioned the new images with, “My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in ‘One’derland themed party.”

This meant that performers were brought in to play Alice, the Mad Hatter and the Red Queen, who all happily posed for some photos. But the pageantry didn’t end there. The inside of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s home was converted into a magic garden complete with shrubbery decorated with red roses. This family knows how to celebrate a truly special occasion!



Among the attendees were John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their little ones, Luna and Miles, who showcased the elaborate entryway back on the day of the party on Instagram. Guests entered through a keyhole-shaped opening in greenery outlined in more flowers. Inside they found a mini shrubbery maze and loads of arts and crafts.

But wait, there’s more! As Kim displayed in a previous video, attendees enjoyed a wide array of sugary snacks, like Rice Krispie treats decorated to look like playing cards and cookies made to look like clocks. She also offered fans a glimpse at Chicago's huge cake featuring the Cheshire Cat and topped with a teapot!

Get loads more breaking news down below.



