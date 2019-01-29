Cousins' day out!

Khloe Kardashian and brother Rob took their daughters, True and Dream, out for a play date on Monday to a local firehouse in Calabasas, California. Needless to say, the pics are too cute for words.

"Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station," Khloe shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "We wanted to say 'Thank you' to our local heroes for all they do for us!"

Khloe continued on, revealing that True and Dream drew cards and brought cookies with them to the station. "They loved every moment," she added. "Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women."

Chic in a ballet pink tutu with a unicorn headband, True appeared to be living her best life while posing for pics on a firetruck with her cousin. Dream looked equally adorable, rocking a bright yellow overall dress with black leggings and patterned kicks.

At one point, the two even got to go inside the truck, with True pretending to drive. The toddler looked like a true pro, probably from all the practice she's gotten in with the toy Bentley she received as a gift from Kimora Lee Simmons last August.

It really doesn't get much cuter than that!

Khloe shares True, 9 months, with NBA star Tristan Thompson, while Rob shares Dream, 2, with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. As many of their fans may recall, Khloe, True, Rob and Dream had to seek refuge back in November when wildfires spread throughout Southern California.

"Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us," Khloe tweeted at the time.

