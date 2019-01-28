Kim Kardashian Records Kanye West Performing Karaoke to His Own Song
Kanye West isn't above singing his own tunes when out karaoking!
Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West shared a video of the 41-year-old rapper performing his 2007 hit, "Good Life," on karaoke on her Instagram Story.
"He wins karaoke," Kim wrote alongside a laughing emoji.
Later, she shared another video of the two together, this one of Kanye remaining hilariously stoic while she plays with a filter.
Kanye has shown his love for karaoke before. Last November, he tweeted a video of him singing the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" with Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook.
Watch the video below for more:
RELATED CONTENT:
Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Romantic 112 Moment
Kim Kardashian Confirms She and Kanye West Are Expecting a Baby Boy
Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After He Seemingly Suggests It's Still OK to Listen to R. Kelly