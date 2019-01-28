News

Kim Kardashian Records Kanye West Performing Karaoke to His Own Song

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Getty Images

Kanye West isn't above singing his own tunes when out karaoking!

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West shared a video of the 41-year-old rapper performing his 2007 hit, "Good Life," on karaoke on her Instagram Story.

"He wins karaoke," Kim wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Later, she shared another video of the two together, this one of Kanye remaining hilariously stoic while she plays with a filter.

Kanye has shown his love for karaoke before. Last November, he tweeted a video of him singing the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" with Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook.

