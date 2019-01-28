Kim Kardashian Records Kanye West Performing Karaoke to His Own Song

Kanye West isn't above singing his own tunes when out karaoking!

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West shared a video of the 41-year-old rapper performing his 2007 hit, "Good Life," on karaoke on her Instagram Story.

"He wins karaoke," Kim wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Later, she shared another video of the two together, this one of Kanye remaining hilariously stoic while she plays with a filter.

Kanye has shown his love for karaoke before. Last November, he tweeted a video of him singing the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" with Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook.

