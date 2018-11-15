Is a new collab in the works?!

Kanye West stunned and delighted fans on Wednesday when he shared on Twitter that he was singing the hit Backstreet Boys song "I Want It That Way" with Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook.

The karaoke pic features West wearing a black hoodie and getting into the music with his eyes closed. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Zuckerberg looks unsure as he holds a microphone with a slight grimace on his face. There are three other unidentified men witnessing the epic moment in the photo.

"We sang Backstreet Boys' 'I Want It That Way,'" West captioned the image.

The pic was shared on the same day that the 41-year-old rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, defended him and his visit to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

“I feel like he’s very misunderstood and the worst communicator,” Kardashian, 38, told Van Jones at Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit. “But when we talk about it, we have very similar politics. He’s very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality, but doesn’t know about the politics."

"So, I’ve educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he’s the same person and friendly with him now," she continued. "I could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views. My mom and my stepdad did that. It’s fine to be different and have your own view.”

The 38-year-old reality star's statement follows West's October announcement that he's leaving politics behind, after publicly supporting getting rid of the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery, and declaring a few years ago that he planned on running for president in 2020.

