Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Romantic 112 Moment

Kanye West continues to be quite the romantic when it comes to his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

On Saturday night, Kardashian tweeted the moment West surprised her with the group 112, who sang their 1996 hit "Cupid" to the reality superstar over FaceTime.

"What's up?" Kardashian says before 112 launches into song, while Kanye smiles big and bops along in the background.

The mother of three was clearly delighted at the sweet surprise.

"This is one of the best days of my life," she says. "I have to go call my sisters. I'm so excited."

Ummmm so this happened tonight!!!! #112 pic.twitter.com/zOZEgGPJRl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 20, 2019

On Saturday, the couple also celebrated their youngest daughter Chicago's first birthday with a lavish Alice in Wonderland-themed bash complete with costumed actors, a child-sized maze, an arts and crafts table and plenty of tasty treats.

Kardashian recently confirmed during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and Kanye are expecting a fourth child -- a baby boy -- via surrogate.

"The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," a source also told ET earlier this month. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

For more, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Treats Daughter Chicago to Extravagant 'Alice in Wonderland'-Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Chicago Gets a Mercedes G-Wagon to Match Her Mom

Kim Kardashian Confirms She and Kanye West Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Related Gallery