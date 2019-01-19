Happy birthday, Chicago!

Kim Kardashian West's youngest child celebrated her first birthday on Jan. 15, and just a few days later, she was treated to an epic, extravagant Alice in Wonderland-themed party. Kim took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to show off the over-the-top affair, complete with costumed actors, a child-sized maze, an arts and crafts table and a slew of tasty treats.

"Guys, it's Chicago's first birthday party. Can you guys guess what the theme is?" Kim asked, before showing off how her home was transformed for the party and its pint-sized guests. "You guys, look at Chicago's cake!"

Missing from the festivities were Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, as the makeup maven has been documenting their incredible tropical vacation ahead of Stromi's own first birthday on Feb. 1. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and the latter's baby girl, 9-month-old True, however, were in attendance, with the Good American designer snapping some pics with Kim's oldest daughter, North.

Kim confirmed during her appearance on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that Chicago will soon have a baby brother, as she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, and second via surrogate.

"I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, and I can't remember who I told, because I never get drunk," Kim hilariously explained of why she decided to spill on her family's plans.

A source told ET earlier this month that after baby No. 4, however, Kim and Kanye might be done expanding their brood.

"The couple has always wanted a big family, and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source said. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."

