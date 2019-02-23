Tina Knowles Lawson was a big fan of her daughter's recent BRIT Awards tribute to Meghan Markle.

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with Beyonce's mom at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, where she praised the viral moment.

"She told me about it and showed it to me," Tina said. "When they first did it, she told me about the idea, and I thought it was amazing. Yeah, it was really nice."

While accepting Best International Group as The Carters at the 2019 BRIT Awards on Wednesday, Bey and Jay recreated a scene from their "APES**T" music video, filmed at The Louvre in Paris, France. But instead of the painting of Mona Lisa in the background, a portrait of Meghan Markle rocking a crown and layers of luxurious jewels was displayed.

Tina is all about women supporting women. As she told ET, the Essence event is one of her favorites, because of its positivity. "I love all this girl power and all this energy. It's just such camaraderie in here, like everybody's rooting for everybody, and it's just positive energy, no negativity," she said. "It's amazing."

Kelly Rowland hosted the event, and Tina couldn't help but gush over how "rewarding" it is seeing Rowland and her daughters grow into the successful women they are today.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

"It's the most rewarding [thing seeing them grow up], and all that they've achieved," she shared. "The best thing about them is how good and grounded they are."

"We just left a two-hour chat, a group chat, with Solange, and Kelly, and Beyonce and Angie and myself, and I thought about that and I was like, 'We've just been having so much fun, for two hours, and they're just regular, good people,'" she added.

