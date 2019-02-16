Beyonce definitely knows how to dress for the occasion!

The "Drunk in Love" singer was feeling romantic as she showed off her sexy, sassy Valentine's Day look. Beyonce took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of pics from the holiday, in which she posed in a form-fitting red lace bodycon dress.

Dramatic lace bows were tied around the wrists of the long-sleeved look, which she paired with red sunglasses, a bedazzled heart-shaped clutch and black-and-silver stilettos. Beyonce went with natural, dewy makeup, and left her hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

"I hope y’all had a Valentine’s Day full of love! 💋," she wrote on Instagram.

Beyonce headed out for dinner on Thursday with her husband of nearly 11 years, JAY-Z. The couple, who are parents to 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 1-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, renewed their vows last year, sharing footage from the ceremony during their On the Run II tour.

"To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day!" Beyonce sweetly wrote alongside a PDA-filled Instagram video celebrating the conclusion of their tour in October. "To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!"

See more in the video below.

