Beyonce was serving looks at Michael B. Jordan's birthday bash!

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of herself with husband Jay-Z and Jordan at the Black Panther star's 32nd birthday party, while also showing off her fabulous white matching skirt suit.

The "Love on Top" songstress posted a photo slideshow that showed sexy snaps of her white blazer and skirt with holographic jewels. She paired the two-piece with simple heels, a mini white bucket bag, white sunglasses and diamond hoop earrings.

The post also included a photo of her and Jay sitting in a booth with the birthday boy, and another one of just her and her hubby cuddled up.

A source told ET on Saturday that Jordan celebrated at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, on Friday night, buying out the entire restaurant for his big bash. Beyonce and Jay-Z, along with Meek Mill and Drake, were just some of the guests in attendance.

On Sunday, Jordan also shared photos and a video from the party, thanking his pals for celebrating him.

"Wanted to take this time to say thank you once again for all the birthday love & wishes. Such an amazing year and no better way to cap it off then with people I love and admire. Couldn’t have asked for a more incredible party. 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️," he wrote alongside the clip, which also featured Zendaya, Tyga, Amber Rose, Terrence J and many other celebs.

Jordan also posted his pic with Bey and Jay, as well as with Drake.

"I can't even lie, my birthday was kinda lit 🔥🤯🙌🏾," he captioned his pic with the "God's Plan" rap star.

That same weekend, Bey and Jay made an appearance at the annual Roc Nation pre-GRAMMYs brunch, where they arrived fashionably in color-coordinated pastel ensembles.

