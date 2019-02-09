Michael B Jordan Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Beyoncé, JAY-Z & More

Michael B. Jordan was surrounded by his closest friends as he turned a year older.

A source tells ET that the Black Panther star celebrated his 32nd birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, on Friday night, buying out the entire restaurant for his big bash. According to the source, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Meek Mill and Drake were just some of the guests in attendance.

Also by Jordan's side was Terrence J, who took to his Instagram Story to share videos from the celebration. It also appeared as if the The Perfect Match star later threw Jordan an after-party at his house. Jordan was all smiles in his buddy's posts, thanking his friends for being by his side, as well as getting behind the DJ booth to play some tunes.

In other videos posted online, Jordan was seen making a speech and hearing the crowd sing him "Happy Birthday." "I really appreciate you guys showing up, so have a good time and enjoy. I love y'all," he says in one clip.

Machine Gun Kelly, Jeannie Mai, Jessica Allain and Tennille Amor, and others were also at the party.

Days before his birthday, on Thursday, Jordan was honored with the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

