Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o know how to whip their fans into a frenzy.

The Black Panther co-stars have been the speculation of romance rumors before, and in a cute new Instagram video, they jokingly kiss in an elevator at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, only to be caught by their fellow co-star, Danai Gurira. In an unexpected twist, Gurira pushes Jordan out of the way, and then jokingly kisses Nyong'o herself.

"And I'm still KING," Jordan joked about the video.

Black Panther was up for three big awards on Sunday night, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, but was shut out.

Last November, Jordan acknowledged that some fans want to see him and 35-year-old Nyong'o dating after their cute press appearances together while promoting Black Panther.

"They're writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen," he told USA Today. "Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives -- I don't have any control over that."

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same month, he admitted he wasn't above sometimes sliding into fans' DMs.

“Yes I have,” he answered when DeGeneres asked him if he's ever "hooked up" through direct messages. “I’m human. I’m human. Not often but yes I have.”

ET spoke to the 31-year-old actor last January at the Black Panther Los Angeles premiere, and he described his relationship status at the time.

"Technically I'm single," he noted. "Dating but, you know, technically single."

