Michael B. Jordan may be taking over Hollywood, but he readily admits he hasn’t quite figured out dating as a celebrity.



“I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em,” he tells GQ in their latest issue, in which he was named one of the magazine’s 2018 Men of the Year. “I don’t really know what dating is.”



The 31-year-old actor also discussed a July incident in which he was photographed mingling on a boat in Italy with his childhood friend, Sterling Brim, co-host of MTV’s Ridiculousness. He and Brim were surrounded on the boat by only white women, which drew a sharp rebuke from his African American fanbase.



“Sometimes you get on a boat, you go and meet people you've never met before, enjoy some stuff,” Jordan explains to the publication. “It's vacation, it's life. Then it just turned into this whole other thing that it wasn't. It just wasn't that. I felt like I needed to say something in that moment.”



The Black Panther star also gets candid about just how high he plans to climb in the industry.



“I’m just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire,” he says. “I want to make this thing so my family ain’t gotta worry about nothing…I want intergenerational wealth.”

So who is he looking to join in the ranks of superstar status? Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith.



“Great actor. Extremely hard worker,” he said, explaining his admiration for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star. “Focused, business-savvy movie star that can open up all over the world. Those are things I want.”



Jordan’s issue of GQ hits newsstands on Nov. 20.



