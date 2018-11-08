Why James Charles Is Saying 'No' to Dating Apps (Exclusive)

James Charles wants a boyfriend, but he's not using dating apps to find one.

ET's Lauren Zima recently sat down with the beauty expert at his home, where he revealed that his projects have made him "too busy" for a relationship right now, and definitely too busy to swipe through potential matches.



"My [dating app] accounts always get deleted because they think I'm catfishing. So rude!" he confessed, adding that he was on the exclusive dating app, Raya, but "got bored and deleted it." "I don't have time. I just need a boyfriend like, right now. I don't want to sit here and scroll through people and message back and forth. Like, hello, no!"

"I am sister single, always, unfortunately for me. But I am always trying, despite my thirsty comments and stuff," Charles confessed. "Those are a joke and light-hearted for a lot of the guys I talk to on a very daily basis, but you never know."

It's going to take a special guy to fit into Charles' life, as he admits that he's always traveling and sometimes working "all day long." "But of course I would love to have a boyfriend one day," he revealed, before sharing what he's looking for in a man.

"I feel like somebody who just is very understanding is my biggest thing, timing is a major issue for me, but also funny!" Charles said of his must-haves in a boyfriend. "Obviously I want someone really cute and fun and fresh for good Instagram pictures and that just makes me really happy."

"I do love a good dark guy. maybe a beard -- some sister scruff? who really knows!" he continued. "I'm very very open. I don't really have a specific taste that I go for, just someone who gets it and is just fun and happy to be around and is proud of me is the No. 1 thing."

While finding the right guy may take a while, Charles has friends in spades. The 19-year-old YouTuber admitted that he's found a real community among fellow Internet celebrities, including the Dolan Twins.

"Me, Ethan and Grayson [Dolan] have actually been friends for... our one year friendaversary was a few days ago," he said. "The twins are just two amazing, amazing boys and I've been so close to them for... it feels like we've been friends for 86 years."

"Ethan reached out to me last year about doing their holiday makeup so it's full come, after our sister squad video that was uploaded a few days ago. But we just, we got really close and are similar to me," Charles explained. "They don't smoke, they don't drink, they don't party. We just work really, really hard."

Part of the reason Charles said he isn't into the partying scene -- or even has plans to drink when he turns 21 -- is because he has a self-proclaimed addictive personality and doesn't "want to ruin everything that I've worked for."

These days, Charles is focused on his new palette with Morphe, "Unleash Your Inner Artist," which arrives in stores on Nov. 13. "There's a color in the palette called 'Single,' by the way," he dished. "[It's] purple, for my sadness about being single." His Sisters apparel line is also out now.

"At least 800 thousand [people come up to me and say 'Sister']," he said of his catchphrase. "Maybe one day [I'll change the name of my line]... one day I will be like, James Charles, just plain old James Charles... but for right now, it's staying."

"Everyone thinks that I pull [phrases] out of a hat or something to start saying them, but they truly do happen like by accident," Charles shared. "'Good and fresh' is big for me right now. I say that for everything... that outfit is so good and fresh. You look good and fresh today. This interview is going good and fresh, like the clothing line -- really good and fresh."

RELATED CONTENT:

James Charles Says He Still DMs With Shawn Mendes Since Their Drama: 'No Flirting Unfortunately'

James Charles Details the Creation Process of His First-Ever Makeup Collection (Exclusive)

James Charles Launches His First-Ever Makeup Collection

Related Gallery