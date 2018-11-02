James Charles Launches His First-Ever Makeup Collection

YouTube creator James Charles is launching his first-ever makeup collection, and it's everything you need to create gorgeous looks.

Charles, who became the first male CoverGirl ambassador in 2016, announced the exciting news on his channel, which boasts 9.4 million subscribers. The collaboration with Morphe, the makeup brand that often teams up with YouTube's biggest beauty stars, is aptly called the Sister Collection (he calls his fans "sisters").

It includes a 39-shade eyeshadow palette, $49, and a set of 34 brushes and blending sponge, $149.

The glam guru revealed the products as he swatched the colors and demonstrated the brushes in a video, following a commercial he produced where he shows off various looks created with the versatile palette, which is intended to be the one-stop shop to create any makeup look and #UnleashYourInnerArtist.

Watch the reveal below and get your hands on the must-have collection on Nov. 13 at PST on Morphe's website before it sells out.

