The One Makeup Trend That's Everywhere Right Now

Bold, colorful eyes is a beauty look not for the faint of heart, but its ubiquitous presence will inspire even a makeup novice to try it.

From the runway to the red carpet, models and Hollywood stars alike are turning up with stunning eye makeup in an array of shades from diffused pink to crystalized green.

The spring/summer 2019 shows during Fashion Month were brimming with gorgeous beauty trends to copy, but colorful eyes were the most memorable. Exhibit A, model Kaia Gerber walked the Valentino show, sporting a striking embellished, crystalized bright green look that surrounded her eyes and also covered her bleached brows.

At Rodarte, bright pink color swept up in a cat-eye silhouette matched the romantic botanical headdresses.

Models at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show debuted pink eyeshadow, too. But in true RiRi fashion, her rendition was a bit more imperfect and edgy. Glossy, diffused pink was spread all over the lids, brows and cheeks, along with a punchier hue dotted on the inner corner.

Peter Pilotto transported us back to the '70s thanks to the powder blue shadow against his retro floral patterns.

At Saint Laurent, we saw golden yellow swiped all over the lids up to the brow bone for a fierce result that popped against the collection's dark color palette.

Celebs have been rocking the colorful eye trend as of late as well. Emma Stone showed off her light green eyeshadow, which matched her rose-adorned hairdo at the New York City premiere of The Favourite.

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for orange on her lids next to her bright pink Valentino gown at the 2018 Emmys.

Shay Mitchell coordinated her forest green velvet jacket with a matching shadow applied across her lower lash line for a sultry result at Variety's pre-Emmy party.

Millie Bobby Brown's glittery blue makeup added playful flair to her polished blazer dress at a Stranger Things screening.

Lucy Hale's glam was punctuated by sparkly magenta that surrounded her hazel eyes.

