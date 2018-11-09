Halsey is setting the record straight about her relationship with John Mayer.

The longtime friends recently sparked some dating rumors, but Halsey told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up that the speculation was unfounded.

"The craziest thing was too, is I tweeted him and I was like, 'Imagine this, right: two people are just friends. That's crazy,'" Halsey, 24, said, referencing her tweet from earlier in the week.

"I just had a groundbreaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?" she wrote on Twitter. "I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?"

I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?



I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ? — h (@halsey) November 8, 2018

Following the tweet, Halsey revealed the press posted even more stories about her rumored new beau.

"Every publication that started the rumor to begin with was like, 'Halsey posts groundbreaking tweet about relationship rumors,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'The tweet was about you! You started the rumor that I tweeted about.'"

"'I was joking with my team yesterday and I was like, 'I mean, god, if they're just going to write stories about whoever they think I'm dating then I should start dating a political candidate so they get coverage,'" the "Closer" singer said. "Like, come on! Let's go."

ur platform literally put out the article this tweet is about..... am I being punk’d rn????????!!!!!! https://t.co/hvUGlBiK2C — h (@halsey) November 8, 2018

The rumors of a relationship between the musicians follows Halsey's breakup with G-Eazy last month. Mayer was most recently linked to Katy Perry, but has reportedly dated Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift too.

Halsey and Mayer, 41, have been pretty flirty on social media; Halsey shared a clip of herself FaceTiming Mayer and the duo even quipped back and forth in the comments section of one of her posts. All that, Halsey has insisted, is just indicative of a great friendship.

"We've been friends for a couple years and he's really funny and smart and he gave me a lot of really good advice about staying true to myself," Halsey said on The Morning Mash Up. "The thing about him is he's a musician. He's an instrumentalist. He's one of the greatest... probably the greatest guitar player my generation has to offer. He's a songwriter and he's so, so talented."

"The advice that he's given me has been really organic and it's been a lot about the art and the integrity and staying true to that because he's managed to maintain his art integrity whilst still having a tremendous amount of commercial success, which is so admirable," she continued. "And then he's like, 'Screw it. I'm gonna go play with The [Grateful] Dead.'"

