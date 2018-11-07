Inside John Mayer and Halsey's Flirty Week

Lately, John Mayer and Halsey seem to be in hot pursuit — of each other!

Although they’ve been pals for ages, following her breakup last month with G-Eazy, the 24-year-old songstress and Mayer have apparently been in regular communication and they haven’t exactly been keeping their interactions to themselves.

Recently, for instance, Halsey posted a video of Mayer FaceTiming with her during a car ride.

"7am carpool karaoke with John Mayer,” she captioned the clip.

Then, on Monday Halsey posted an image promoting her partnership with YSL Beauty lipstick, on which Mayer commented: “It says my billing address doesn’t match my with the one on my credit card? I’ve never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks?”

That’s one way to show that you’re paying attention! And Halsey’s reply was equally elaborate.

“Wrote [you] a song with the help hotline # in the chorus. Sending mp3 now.”

Sure, it’s possible these two are just sharing chummy made-up songs and involved comments of encouragement but it’s hard to ignore Mayer’s celebrity list of exes.

The 41-year-old musician has been linked to a number of famous women including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

Could Halsey be the next famous female who’s caught his eye?

