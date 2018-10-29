John Mayer Clarifies His 'Number' When It Comes to His Sex Life

John Mayer is once again addressing his love life, and this time he’s getting a lot more specific with his “number.”

Last week on Current Mood, his Instagram Live show, he admitted to comedian and writer Cazzie David that he has slept with “less than 500 people.” After discovering the way that piece of information was received, he hosted another episode of the show on Sunday where he offered up the exact statistic in question.

“I made reference to being a sub-500 guy and you guys, I know, listen, it’s a tough world out there and you want people to like you. And I try to do it too,” he began. “But I feel like people might like you more if you would just go along with what the truth is… I also just wanna say that I thought about it over the week and I actually went back over my entire dating history and… my number is six. So I just wanted you to know that. That my number is six.”

On the previous episode, David asked the 41-year-old singer to blink twice if he’d slept with over 800 people. Then she asked him to blink once if he’d slept with over 500 people. Both times he just stared.

“What does it say about my expectations that if you find out I’ve slept with less than 500 people, it’s kind of impressive?” he playfully asked, before saying that he’s in the “sub-500 gang.”

As fans know, Mayer has dated a number of famous women including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

Check out his new episode in its entirety up above.

