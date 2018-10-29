'American Pie' Singer Don McLean, 73, Is Dating a 24-Year-Old Model

Looks like Don McLean is finally confirming his new love interest!

The 73-year-old "American Pie" singer is dating Paris Dylan, a 24-year-old model who appeared on Catfish.

Fans have been speculating that the two were a couple ever since they were romantically linked back in March. Lately, McLean and Dylan have been sharing plenty of pics of each other to their social media accounts, taken from their recent trip to France.

"A dream with my love," Dylan captioned a photo of the two, standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, with a heart emoji.

a dream with my love..❤️ pic.twitter.com/0XTq0z2wjW — Paris (@Paris5503) October 28, 2018

"Happy boy," another post read.

It appears Paris has also updated her Twitter bio to read, "In love with my dog, 60s music, my dog, & @donmcleanonline."

On Oct. 21, Paris also referred to McLean as the "love of my life."

See more pics and videos from their recent hangouts, including one with Ed Sheeran and Roger Daltrey, below:

End of Part 2 world tour- Stockholm, Sweden pic.twitter.com/wQ6HFuJQtb — Don McLean (@donmcleanonline) October 23, 2018

We went to the top Eiffel Tower tonight. I had the most amazing time. I will miss this so much. One of the best nights ever. ❤️🇫🇷 #eiffeltowerpic.twitter.com/6vYHhAeLZ3 — Paris (@Paris5503) October 26, 2018

