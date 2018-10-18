Aaron Rodgers isn't shying away from talking about Danica Patrick -- only if the setting is right, that is.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback got candid about his relationship with the race car driver, telling Artful Living that opening up about his personal life is starting to feel "normal."

"There’s still the right time and right place, but I don’t feel like I have to be reserved all the time," the 34-year-old NFL star says about sharing moments of the two together on social media. "We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other."

Patrick, 36, and Rodgers first met at the 2012 ESPYs. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver later confirmed she was dating the athlete in January of this year. Patrick has always been more open about dating Rodgers. During the interview, however, Rodgers didn't hold back about what the pair enjoy doing for fun.

"We really enjoy traveling. She went on the trip to India and Africa, and we had a blast. And we’ve taken some trips domestically that have been fun," he shares. "I’m a little further out there in my love for history; I want to go to historical sites around the world. She’s getting into it as well, but she’s spontaneous. She’s up for anything travel-wise, which is fun."

"She’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance," he adds. "And she’s a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way."

Earlier this year, Patrick made ESPY history when she became the awards show's first female host. Rodgers did not hold back when praising his girlfriend for that grand feat.

"I’m really proud of her for that. I always enjoy going to the ESPYs, but to finally have a woman up there was awesome," Rodgers expresses. "Doubly awesome that I’m dating her and that I got to be in the I, Tonya spoof. I remember talking through it with her, and she was really drawn to being the first woman host. She’s a strong woman who’s had to fight through some gender issues in her sports for years."

