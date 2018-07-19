Danica Patrick Shares PDA Pic With Aaron Rodgers Thanking Him for His ESPYs Support

Danica Patrick is grateful for the support of her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers.

The 36-year-old race car driver hosted the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night -- making history as the first female host ever -- where the two also made their red carpet debut as a couple. On Thursday, Patrick took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of Rodgers embracing her.

"Last night was a night I will never forget. Not only because it was so fun, but because of the people it took to get there and who are always in my corner. Haley, Allison, mom, dad, Brooke, Chase, Maura, Jeff, Bennett, and all the writers, Valdez, Jimmy..... and of course this one❤," she wrote, referring to her beau. "It’s amazing when you find people you can lean on, and not worry about falling. Thank you."

The ESPYs are a special event for Patrick and Rodgers, who met at the 2012 ceremony.

"We both remember meeting each other, it was quick," Patrick shared on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM show in May. "But I got his email address and I remember thinking to myself back then, 'Oh...not a phone number, just an email address. Whatever.'"

Despite the seemingly lackluster meeting, this January, Patrick confirmed the two were dating following his breakup from actress Olivia Munn, and her split from fellow NASCAR racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

In May, she gushed about the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback during her appearance on The Rachael Ray Show.

“He’s funny, he’s very kind, he’s thoughtful, he’s super smart," Patrick said of Rodgers. "And he’s really good at football. And he’s tall and he’s big and I like that.”

