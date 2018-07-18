Danica Patrick Makes Red Carpet Debut With Aaron Rodgers Before Hosting 2018 ESPYs

Love is in the air.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers couldn't keep their eyes off each other while they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old race car driver showed off her fit and toned figure in a one-shoulder black velvet mini dress that featured gold circular details. She paired the killer ensemble with black gladiator heels, soft makeup and her hair in a low ponytail. The Green Bay Packers quarterback looked suave in a navy tuxedo with black lapels and a white button-up shirt with a black bow-tie.

The two looked so in love as they smiled at each other on the red carpet, before Patrick took the stage to host the ceremony.

Patrick made ESPY history when she became the award show's first female host. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver kicked off her hosting gig by poking fun at various athletes, including LeBron James, the U.S. men's soccer team, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

While Patrick was emceeing the show, the camera would show Rodgers admiring his lovely girlfriend.

Patrick confirmed she was dating Rodgers in January after splitting from fellow NASCAR racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last November. The twosome first met at the 2012 ESPYs.

In May, she opened up about her relationship with the NFL star while on The Rachael Ray Show.

“He’s funny, he’s very kind, he’s thoughtful, he’s super smart," Patrick said of Rodgers. "And he’s really good at football. And he’s tall and he’s big and I like that.”

