Jennifer Garner can't seem to wipe the smile off her face!

The 46-year-old actress was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, absolutely glowing as photographers snapped her pic.

The brunette beauty looked fashionably chic, bundled up in a black coat with a cozy white scarf. She completed the look with strappy suede stilettos and light makeup.

The outing comes just one day after a source told ET that Garner, who was previously married to Ben Affleck, has been dating businessman John Miller for a few months.

"They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home," the source said, telling ET the two hit it off immediately after being introduced by mutual friends. "He is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry."

Garner and Affleck share three kids together, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. The two had been separated since 2015 before their divorce became official earlier this month.

“Jen's marriage to Ben has been over for a very long time and, while her first priority has always been her kids, she knew she needed to rebuild her life without Ben," the source added. "It wasn't easy at first, and she even had to push herself to date. When she finally did step into that world, she kept that part of her life very private."

