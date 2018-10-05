Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are Officially Divorced

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially gone their separate ways.

The former couple has finalized their divorce, three years after announcing their separation, according to multiple reports. The news comes days after Affleck completed a 40-day stay in rehab, and just one day after ET learned that Garner had filed to speed up their divorce.

ET learned in August -- after Garner drove Affleck to a rehab facility -- that the two had settled their divorce, but were waiting on a judge to sign off on the details.

Court documents obtained by ET this week showed the 46-year-old actress asking the judge in her divorce case to take the case out of the court system so it could be handled by a private judge, who could accelerate the process. According to People, Garner, Affleck, their lawyers and the private judge met at her house on Thursday to finalize the divorce.

ET has reached out to Affleck and Garner's reps for comment.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015 and filed for divorce last April. The pair -- who don't have a prenup -- filed "pro per," without legal representation, and filed both the petition and response, which mirror each other exactly, together.

The two sought joint legal and physical custody of their three children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- but did not specify anything about spousal support.

The former couple remains on good terms and were even spotted enjoying an outing with their kids on Wednesday.

