On Daddy duty!

Ben Affleck had a nice day out with his three kids and estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, on Wednesday. The family was spotted out together attend an event in Los Angeles, as Affleck, 46, continues to seek treatment for his alcohol addiction.

The Oscar winner looked very GQ in an army green button-down shirt, brown leather jacket, brown slacks, and suede grey sneakers. He was spotted holding his 6-year-old son Samuel’s hand as Garner walked along with the former couple’s daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9.

A source recently told ET that Affleck is back home and preparing for a new movie role while still seeking treatment after more than a month in rehab.

“Ben will stay in treatment for the foreseeable future,” the source said. “He’ll continue to work with a sober coach, attend therapy and meditation classes. He is committed to his sobriety and is focused on his family and getting back to work.”

This isn’t the family’s first outing together since Affleck entered rehab back in August. Last weekend, the actor was spotted with his kids and Garner at a Sunday church service.

