Ben Affleck is back to work after over a month in rehab, a source tells ET, and continuing to see rumored girlfriend Shauna Sexton.

The 46-year-old actor and the 22-year-old Playboy model were spotted outside of his Pacific Palisades, California, home on Wednesday morning, both dressed casually in workout wear. Sexton wore black leggings, a gray sweatshirt and black sneakers, while Affleck wore a black T-shirt and shorts. Later, she was snapped driving away after she spent the night.

A source tells ET that Affleck is back home and preparing for a new movie role after his stay in rehab.

“Ben will stay in treatment for the foreseeable future," the source says. "He’ll continue to work with a sober coach, attend therapy and meditation classes. He is committed to his sobriety and is focused on his family and getting back to work.”

Last week, Affleck was spotted at Warner Bros. Studios, which a source told ET was for a business meeting. A source also previously told ET that the actor is sober and feeling ready to go back to work.

"He has been pushing to go back to work and has expressed he believes he is ready and strong enough to live at home," the source said. "Ben is eager to get back to work and he seems to be taking his sobriety more seriously than ever. Ben has made it very clear that he will listen to everyone's advice and then make his own decision."

On Monday, Affleck was snapped out and about in Los Angeles with a noticeably buffer physique. Interestingly enough, it was recently reported that he and actor Henry Cavill are unlikely to return to play Batman and Superman, respectively, in future Warner Bros. movies.

Meanwhile, the actor is also spending quality time with his loved ones. Over the weekend, the Argo director was spotted out with his three kids -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- and his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, attending a Sunday church service.

