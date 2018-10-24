It appears Jennifer Garner has moved on romantically following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 46-year-old actress is dating businessman John Miller, according to multiple reports.

Us Weekly was first to report the news. According to the outlet, the two have been together for six months, and the relationship is "getting pretty serious." However, according to People, the two are just "casually dating" and he hasn't met Garner's three children with Affleck yet -- 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel.

Miller is the CEO of CaliGroup, a tech company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants. CaliBurger is notable for its use of "Flippy," the world’s first autonomous robotic kitchen assistant developed by Miso Robotics, that works alongside staff to cook burgers. As for his personal life, the 40-year-old businessman was previously married to concert violinist Caroline Campbell before filing for divorce in 2011. Usreports that Miller is actually still legally married to Campbell, but the two are just waiting for a judge to sign off and make it official.

Interestingly enough, Garner and Affleck were recently in the same situation, before the actress filed to speed up the process by requesting a private judge to sign off on their divorce papers in order to finalize it. Garner and 46-year-old Affleck had been separated since 2015 before their divorce became official earlier this month.

As for Garner's reported new man, he's certainly accomplished. According to CaliGroup's website, Miller graduated Order of the Coif from Stanford Law School and is an author of The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law as well as other publications related to nanomaterials and nanoscale electronics.

In a video shared on YouTube from January, Miller explains the benefits of a face-based loyalty program in restaurants.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Garner was dating again following her split from Affleck. Garner was also staying "far away from celebrity dating," the source said at the time.

"Her closest friends are in full support of Jen moving on and finding someone special to spend her life with," the source said. "She truly deserves the very best. After everything Jen's been through, her friends and family are rooting for her to move on and live her life without Ben, and finally she seems 100 percent on board."

