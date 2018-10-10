Jennifer Garner is serving looks.

The 46-year-old actress did not disappoint when it came to her sleek ensemble at the premiere of her new HBO series, Camping, held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The leading lady opted for a chic burgundy silk one-sleeve blouse with coordinating black slacks that featured a matching wine-colored stripe on the side.

She added a touch of bling with black and diamond accessories that complemented her elegant ensemble. Her brown locks were curled and parted to the side, and her makeup consisted of a light burgundy eye, blush and a nude lip.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ET spoke with Garner on the red carpet where she dished on how she got into the role of Kathryn, a high-strung wife and mother, who is the total opposite of her personality.

"My character was so mean, that I had some making up to do," Garner dished. "I tried my best in real life not to be like this character, but I did have a lot of love for her and I did really understand where she was coming from. I did see that at one point in time she was, if not the life of the party, the organizer of the party. And she had a lot of physical issues since then and it's kind of hardened her heart."

Garner, on her end, is enjoying life to its fullest -- and even started dating again after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck. A source told ET on Wednesday that the actress is ready for a fresh start.

"Jen has been a huge support to Ben and an incredibly present mother to their three children, but she realizes she needs more in life," the source said of Garner, who shares three kids -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- with Affleck. "While she loves and supports Ben for her children's sake, her marriage has been over for years and she is ready to move on."

"Jen recently began dating and she loves it," added the source. "She hasn't had anything serious yet, but she's been on several dates."

She is, however, staying "far away from celebrity dating," the source noted. See more on Garner in the video below.

