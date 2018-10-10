Jennifer Garner is looking incredible just days after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck!

The 46-year-old actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, and couldn't have looked more gorgeous! Wearing a navy knee-length dress, Garner was stunning as she strutted into the studio of the late-night show in Los Angeles, California. The stand-out style included a bright blue sparkle detail at the neckline and a diagonal, asymmetrical slit. She paired the look with sexy strappy black pumps and kept her hair down for a wind-swept look as she greeted fans.

Before changing into the elegant dress she wore on JKL, Garner arrived to the studio wearing a casual, all-black outfit. In pics, the former Alias star can be seen holding a plastic-wrapped plate that appears to have baked goods on it. During her appearance on the late-night talk show, host Jimmy Kimmel revealed exactly what Garner brought with her.

"You baked a coffee cake for us today that I tasted before the show and it is unbelievably good," Kimmel praised. "Did you really bake that?"

"I really baked it!" Garner said.

"You didn't pick it up from a place on the way in?" Kimmel questioned.

"No, no. I really baked it," she assured.

Kimmel went on to reveal that he'd heard talk of Garner's famous blueberry buckle cake -- a blueberry coffee cake with a sweet cinnamon-streusel topping -- when Lena Dunham stopped by his show last week. Dunham is the creator of Garner's new HBO series, Camping, which premieres on Sunday.

"Well, that's kind of why I had to do it!" Garner said of Dunham's praise.

"Oh my God," Kimmel continued. "It was really, really good."

Garner seemed to question if the host really tried the cake due to his fit figure, but he assured her he did, citing "Spanx and duct tape" for his physique.

"This blueberry buckle tradition goes back to Charleston, West Virginia, where I worked at a men's store and at the end of every summer I would make blueberry buckle for all the tailors and all the people who worked there," Garner said of the origins of the dessert. "When I was on Alias, I made it for the crew every year. And so J.J. Abrams was in a conversation with Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner and he told them, 'You know she'll make blueberry buckle.' I hadn't made it in a long time, but I felt like well now the gauntlet has been thrown so I had to make the blueberry buckle."

Garner was happy to bake away, but lamented that "nobody eats carbs" nowadays.

"[During Alias], it would be consumed. I'd get a coffee truck. Everyone would have the best time. Everyone would eat it. I would eat it," Garner recalled. "Now I'm just like, 'People my whole house smells like a blueberry muffin factory. Eat that buckle! Sick, sick bastards."

During her appearance, Garner also discussed her new project, her family farm and her new hobby -- beekeeping.

"We had a book about beekeeping and then my daughter got really into it and the next thing you know I thought, 'Why can't we have bees?'" Garner explained. "Bees are in trouble. Everyone should have a hive of bees."

"If you open it and once they're smoked and you give them a little something," Garner said as she mimed smoking marijuana.

"Marijuana? You have stoned bees?" Kimmel exclaimed.

"I can't believe I knew how to do that," Garner quipped of pretending to smoke.

The actress' appearance on JKL comes after her and Affleck finalized their divorce following the actor's 40-day stint in rehab. ET recently caught up with Casey Affleck, who credited Garner and their children for motivating his older brother to get sober.

"Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family. So, I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together," he told ET's Keltie Knight last month.

Watch the video below for more on Affleck and Garner:

