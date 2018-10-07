Jennifer Garner is stepping out publicly two days after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized.

The Love, Simon star appeared at The 2018 Rape Foundation Annual Brunch in Beverly Hills on Sunday, benefiting The Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center. Garner spoke at the event as well.

Garner's participation in the annual benefit follows what was a flurry of activity over the past week, where Affleck completed a 40-day stint in rehab, Garner asked a judge to speed up her divorce from her Justice League star ex, and then, on Friday, a private judge finalized the divorce. The couple sought joint legal and physical custody of their three children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- but did not specify anything about spousal support in court files.

The Rape Foundation has had several high-profile celebrity supporters over the years.

Garner's involvement with the organization goes back at least to 2013, when she co-chaired the annual benefit brunch with now ex-husband Affleck. The charity's board also includes Viola Davis and David Schwimmer. This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has also supported The Rape Foundation, and was doused with several buckets of water by a gleeful Ellen DeGeneres en route to winning $10,000 to donate to the charity. Mandy Moore spoke at last year's annual brunch event.

For a look back at Garner's powerful moment honoring sexual assault survivors in July, watch the video below.

