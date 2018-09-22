Goodbye, summer. Hello, fall!

Jennifer Garner continues to be the bright light we all need in our daily lives, and her most recent Instagram post is putting a smile on our faces. On Saturday, the 46-year-old 13 Going on 30 star celebrated the first day of autumn with a video of herself smiling wide and waving to the camera as she drives a blue tractor.

"Happy first day of autumn! 🍁🍂👩🏻‍🌾🚜 #soyouthinkyoucanfarm," the mother of three, who rocks a white tee, blue jeans and tennis shoes, wrote alongside the clip.

No doubt that summer was a great season for Garner. Last month, the actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Garner got emotional while delivering a heartfelt message to her three kids with ex Ben Affleck -- 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel.

"For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you," the 46-year-old actress said. "And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement."

"Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard," she jokingly added.

