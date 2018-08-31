Jennifer Garner is doing her best to get people to try her product.

The 46-year-old actress went to a supermarket in Cincinnati, Ohio, to persuade customers to try her new line of organic baby food, Once Upon a Farm.

Garner, wearing a T-shirt with her company’s name on it, starts out hopeful during her video series on Instagram Story, saying, “OK, I’m just hanging out and Kroger. Waiting.”

She didn’t have much luck at first, though. The first person she approaches declares, “I’m sorry, I’m really busy,” causing the mom of three to frown for the camera.

Customer after customer refused the Love, Simon star, causing her to become more and more disappointed.

Finally, Garner gets a baby to try some of the food and he loves it so much that he immediately goes back for seconds. Next, a young woman declares, “That’s good! I would eat that!”

In the last frame of the video, a Kroger employee taste tests the food and seems beyond pleased by it. “Did you see the delight?” the actress exclaims while hugging the woman.

The outing marks Garner’s second public appearance since taking her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, to rehab last week. Her first event was the Los Angeles premiere of her latest flick, Peppermint, earlier this week.

A source told ET that the actress is "relieved" that the father of her three children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- is "in a safe place."

"This has been a rough few days and [Jennifer] wants nothing more than to feel [Ben] is getting the help that he needs," the source said, adding that Garner has "been Ben's rock" throughout this process.

"She is used to putting on a brave face, and handling Ben's addiction, but the process has been very exhausting for her,” the source continued. “She won't give up on Ben because he is the father of her kids."

"Ben trusts Jen entirely and followed Jen's instructions," the source added. "This time he sounded willing and ready on all counts. Friends who saw Ben's rapid decline are breathing a huge sigh of relief. They have high hopes for a recovery."

