Jennifer Garner is a vision!

The 46-year-old actress looked gorgeous on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Peppermint, out Sept. 6. With her hair down and wavy, Garner stunned in a one-shoulder black mini-dress with a lengthy train that she paired with strappy black-and-silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

The mother of three appeared in good spirits as she smiled for photographers and happily posed with co-star Annie Ilonzeh and director Pierre Morel. She even jokingly seemed to play off a near tumble on the carpet that cameras were sure to catch.

The event marks Garner’s first public appearance since taking her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, to rehab last Wednesday.

Annie Ilonzeh, Pierre Morel and Jennifer Garner attend the premiere of 'Peppermint' on Aug. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles.

A source told ET that the actress is "relieved" that the father of her three children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- is "in a safe place."

"This has been a rough few days and [Jennifer] wants nothing more than to feel [Ben] is getting the help that he needs," noted the source, adding that Garner has "been Ben's rock" throughout this process. "She is used to putting on a brave face, and handling Ben's addiction, but the process has been very exhausting for her. She won't give up on Ben because he is the father of her kids."

"Ben trusts Jen entirely and followed Jen's instructions," the source continued. "This time he sounded willing and ready on all counts. Friends who saw Ben's rapid decline are breathing a huge sigh of relief. They have high hopes for a recovery."

Despite recent struggles, Affleck and Garner continue to amicably co-parent together. Earlier this month, the former couple settled their divorce case more than three years after their initial split. However, a judge still has not signed off or officially approved the judgement, meaning the pair aren't officially divorced yet.

