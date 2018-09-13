Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are friends until the end.

Greer appeared on the Canadian morning show The Social on Wednesday, where she shed tears while talking about her 13 Going on 30 co-star. The two have remained good friends since filming the beloved 2004 rom-com, and Greer was one of the speakers last month when Garner received her star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I just really love her so much, and she is such a special person," the 43-year-old actress gushed. "There’s not a lot of people in the world that deserve everything that they’ve gotten, and all the success, and she is one of them. I’m really happy for her."

Greer then started to get emotional while praising her longtime pal. "She’s also, like, a really amazing mom!" she added, wiping away tears. "And a really great friend! And I don’t understand how she has time for all of it because I do not.”

Judy Greer crying when talking about her friendship with Jennifer Garner is the cutest damn thing pic.twitter.com/pdnnq51xeg — Jordan (@JordanApps) September 13, 2018

Greer also got choked up during her speech at Garner's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"I'm so proud of you, and even though I got paid all those years to do it, I am so lucky to be your friend every day for free now," she joked, referencing her role as Garner's bestie in 13 Going on 30. "And I want to congratulate you on your star, and the only thing I would say is that I just think that you guys should make it a little bit bigger for her."

Garner herself got emotional at the ceremony with a heartfelt message to her three kids with estranged husband Ben Affleck -- 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel.

"For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you," the 46-year-old actress said. "And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement."

"Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard," she jokingly added.

Watch the sweet moment below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Recalls Terrifying Mother-Daughter Kayaking Trip Gone Awry in Sweden

Sara Foster Offers Jennifer Garner Dating Advice After Their Hilarious Instagram Exchange (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner Reveals How She Got In Fighting Shape for ‘Peppermint’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery