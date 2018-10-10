Jennifer Garner is looking for love again!

The 46-year-old actress recently began dating following her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, a source tells ET.

"Jen has been a huge support to Ben and an incredibly present mother to their three children, but she realizes she needs more in life," the source says of Garner, who shares three kids -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- with Affleck. "While she loves and supports Ben for her children's sake, her marriage has been over for years and she is ready to move on."



"Jen recently began dating and she loves it," adds the source. "She hasn't had anything serious yet, but she's been on several dates."

According to our source, Garner seems to be staying "far away from celebrity dating."

"Her closest friends are in full support of Jen moving on and finding someone special to spend her life with," the source continues. "She truly deserves the very best. After everything Jen's been through, her friends and family are rooting for her to move on and live her life without Ben, and finally she seems 100% on board."

One of those friends is Sara Foster, who ET caught up with last month at Rachel Zoe's Spring 2019 fashion show in Los Angeles. Foster, who serves as Head of Creative for Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz with her sister, Erin, couldn't help herself from gushing over Garner, and the type of guy she'd love to set her up with on the app.

"I love Jen. She’s to me, like, my total girl crush," Foster said. "She’s the best. She can cook, she can really do it all. She can, like, kick your butt, and she’s beautiful. Plus she’s the best mom. I always tell her, 'You make me ashamed to be a mom, to be a human.' Because she’s genuinely perfect."

According to Foster, Garner should date someone "athletic."

"People say all these [wonderful] things on a red carpet, lifting everyone up, but I’m actually being really honest... Jen Garner is actual perfection," Foster raved. "I said [to her], 'Let's get you on Bumble,' because guys are obsessed with her. I would set her up with an athletic guy. She needs an athletic guy. Like, [someone] strong that can take her because she can kick [butt]."

Garner and Affleck officially finalized their divorce earlier this month, three years after announcing their separation. The news came just a few days after Affleck completed a 40-day stay in rehab.

Since then, Garner appears to be living her best life! The actress has spent the past few weeks baking, snapping silly selfies, stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and promoting her new HBO series, Camping.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

