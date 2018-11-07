Looks like Cheryl Cole is planning to stay single for a while.

The 35-year-old singer opened up about her love life on an episode of the podcast Table Manners With Jessie Ware on Tuesday, revealing that she doesn't plan to start dating again after her split from Liam Payne.

"Definitely within business, I know what I want and I don’t want. Even if it’s right or wrong, it’s how I feel. I think in my romantic area, I’m not as evolved," Cole admitted.

"That area has just stopped…that’s not happening anymore, it’s the end. I’ve got the man in my life," she continued, referring to her and Payne's 1-year-old son, Bear. "I’m good."

Cole and Payne split after two years of dating in July, just one day after her 35th birthday. Payne, 24, revealed he was feeling "fragile" post-breakup in August.

"We’ve broken up and then it was like a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually, like, put the announcement out and that’s the bit when it really hits home," he revealed. "It’s like breaking up twice, like, we already did this once and now I’m having to go through all of that again."

Payne called the situation "weird" and noted it's been difficult to take in the public's perception of what happened. "Behind all those statements and things there are actually people who are going through the same sort of stuff that you go through whether they’re famous, rich or whatever they are, it doesn’t really matter," he said.

