Liam Payne is speaking out following his breakup with Cheryl Cole.

In an interview released on Friday, the 24-year-old singer spoke to Kat Shoob at U.K. radio station Big Top 40 about how he’s coping since he and Cole, 35, split.

"I'm a bit fragile at times," the former One Direction star admitted before adding, "No, I’m alright you know, it’s been OK."

"Obviously there’s a lot of stuff I’ve still got to sort out with my life," Payne -- who shares a 1-year-old son, Bear, with Cole -- continued.

Payne went on to note that having to go through a breakup in the public eye makes it all the more difficult.

"We’ve broken up and then it was like a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually, like, put the announcement out and that’s the bit when it really hits home," the “Strip That Down” singer revealed. "It’s like breaking up twice, like, we already did this once and now I’m having to go through all of that again."

He continued, "I have to tell, like, people I don’t even really know. Not the fans so much because it feels like you’re talking to the magazine or the newspaper or whatever and I have nothing against any of these people but, like, it is a bit, like, weird sometimes."

Payne also noted that sometimes people -- fans, the press and others -- forget that celebrities are real people, with real feelings.

"Behind all those statements and things there are actually people who are going through the same sort of stuff that you go through whether they’re famous, rich or whatever they are, it doesn’t really matter," he said.

The pair called it quits last month, but the breakup hasn’t slowed down Payne’s work ethic! On Friday, the “Bedroom Floor” singer dropped his first solo EP, First Time. The four-track release includes the title song, which features French Montana.

My new EP is OUT NOW including ‘First Time’ featuring @FrencHMonTanA 🔥🔥 Go stream it, download it and let me know what you think #LPFirstTimehttps://t.co/2wCjGeT5Xopic.twitter.com/aivjM1GpLx — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 24, 2018

