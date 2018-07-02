Cheryl Cole Shuts Down Rumors That Her Mom Caused Liam Payne Breakup

Cheryl Cole is pushing back against the rumblings that her mother was the cause of her breakup with Liam Payne.

The British singer took to Instagram on Monday, just one day after she and the One Direction member announced that they are parting ways, to set the record straight. “I hate responding to stuff [especially] at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.”

She went on to state that the split was her decision with Liam, not her mother's. “I am grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life,” she added. “She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.”

Liam and Chery broke the tragic news with a pair of posts for fans. "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," read Cole's message. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

