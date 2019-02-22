Meghan Markle's baby shower made a difference!

Just one day after Gayle King, a guest at Markle's lavish New York City baby shower, revealed that she and other attendees learned how to do floral arrangements at the soiree, fans are getting more details about the sweet experience.

As King told viewers on Thursday's episode of CBS This Morning, the bouquets they made were donated to Repeat Roses, an organization that distributes flowers to charities. Repeat Roses took to Instagram later that day to show off the flowers The Duchess of Sussex and her guests made and explain who they helped.

The flowers featured in the images are virtually every color including purple, yellow, pink, green, blue and red. The pics show everyone from a young girl to an older couple smiling as they see the duchess' flowers.

"Thanks @gayleking @voguemagazine for sharing the very special experience planned for this very special baby shower!" Repeat Roses captioned the photos. "We were honored to match the beautiful floral arrangements designed by the Duchess of Sussex and her guests, including host @serenawilliams, to a few of our very favorite NYC neighbor organizations."

Markle's donation went to pediatric and adult cancer patients as well as behaviorally and medically fragile men.

"The gesture of kindness brought smiles and an emotional health boost to pediatric cancer patients at @rmhnewyork, cancer patients at the @hopelodgenyc and to behaviorally and medically fragile men at the @uniquepeopleservices Vyse Avenues Program," they revealed. "The flowers brought a ray of sunshine on a cold winter day, and will be greatly enjoyed for the week ahead."

When the flowers die, the organization returns to collect both the floral arrangements and vases for composting and recycling, ensuring a zero-waste experience.

"Giving back to People + Planet. It’s what we do, and we’re so appreciative to have partnered with @jzevents and @lewismillerdesign for this heartfelt occasion. 🌸💕♻️," they wrote. "#itschictoshare #followthatflower #awinfortheearth #zerowaste #babyshower #thisislove #petalitforward #zerowaste #makingadifference #socialimpact #sustainability #repeatroses"

During CBS This Morning, King revealed that the "very sweet" gesture simply spoke "to who [Meghan] is" as a person.

"She's very kind, she's very generous, a really, really sweet person," King gushed. "So I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her... It was a very, very small, private affair and just a very special time for her. Because having a baby is a great joy. Let's not lose sight of that."

"I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower."@GayleKing says guests made flower arrangements at Meghan Markle's baby shower that @RepeatRoses donated to different charities. "It just speaks to who she is." 🌹👶 pic.twitter.com/IlCpZ6ZpeZ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 21, 2019

In addition to the floral design, a royal source tells ET that Markle's shower at The Mark Hotel was an opportunity for Markle to catch up with friends she hadn't seen and to celebrate her first child with husband Prince Harry with those closest to her before returning to the U.K. Guests including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer were in attendance.

Gifts were placed in a decorated crib as they entered the bash, the source says. On CBS This Morning, King revealed that Markle "didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she and Harry are back together."

According to ET's source, guests noshed on cuisine by Michelin star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Cotton candy machines, which had blue and pink colors available, were also present. The source adds that Williams paid close attention to details and made sure it was a special day for Markle. There was also reportedly a harpist at the soiree.

