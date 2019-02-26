Meghan Markle is beautiful in blue!

Accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex met with Morocco's King, Mohammed VI, and Crown Prince, Moulay Hassan, on Monday during the last day of their royal tour.

Meghan looked breathtaking in a baby blue printed dress by Carolina Herrera, with her hair pulled back into a chic bun. Harry complemented his wife by pairing his blue suede shoes with a light gray suit and pink printed tie.

Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The flowy maxi dress is not only perfect for moms-to-be, but also fitting for spring -- and so easy to copy! Meghan accessorized her comfy frock with a beige Dior clutch and matching pumps, but if you're going for a less formal look, a pair of sandals would also pull this look together flawlessly.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Click through the slideshow below to see more of Meghan's fabulous maternity looks:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Sweetly Helps Meghan Markle With Her Hair During Final Day of Morocco Tour

Meghan Markle Looks Radiant in Cape Dress as She and Prince Harry Attend a Dinner in Morocco

Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo While in Morocco With Prince Harry