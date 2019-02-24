Meghan Markle is continuing to dazzle fans with her incredible maternity style.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco on Sunday -- the second day of her tour of Morocco alongside her husband, Prince Harry -- where she met with influential Moroccan women, young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes among others. A beaming Meghan definitely had that pregnancy glow, looking amazing in a cream-colored cape dress by Dior. Meghan let her designer dress shine and kept her accessories simple, wearing only earrings and carrying a matching clutch.

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Harry, 34, and Meghan,37, of course also showed their signature PDA, holding hands during the outing.

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday, Meghan rocked another cape dress when she touched down at the airport in Casablanca, this one a red Valentino number which she paired with nude heels. Meghan and Harry's visit to Morocco is their last royal tour before welcoming their first child together.

Meghan recently celebrated a baby shower thrown by her good friend, Serena Williams, in New York City, that was attended by Amal Clooney, her Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, Gayle King and more.

"She's very kind, she's very generous, a really, really sweet person," King said of Meghan on CBS This Morning last week. "So I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her... It was a very, very small, private, affair and just a very special time for her. Because having a baby is a great joy. Let's not lose sight of that."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo While in Morocco With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Rocks Red Cape Dress on Royal Tour of Morocco With Prince Harry

Tina Knowles Lawson on Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 'Amazing' Meghan Markle Tribute (Exclusive)

Related Gallery