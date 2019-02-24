Meghan Markle Looks Radiant in Cape Dress as She and Prince Harry Attend a Dinner in Morocco
Meghan Markle is continuing to dazzle fans with her incredible maternity style.
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco on Sunday -- the second day of her tour of Morocco alongside her husband, Prince Harry -- where she met with influential Moroccan women, young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes among others. A beaming Meghan definitely had that pregnancy glow, looking amazing in a cream-colored cape dress by Dior. Meghan let her designer dress shine and kept her accessories simple, wearing only earrings and carrying a matching clutch.
Harry, 34, and Meghan,37, of course also showed their signature PDA, holding hands during the outing.
On Saturday, Meghan rocked another cape dress when she touched down at the airport in Casablanca, this one a red Valentino number which she paired with nude heels. Meghan and Harry's visit to Morocco is their last royal tour before welcoming their first child together.
Meghan recently celebrated a baby shower thrown by her good friend, Serena Williams, in New York City, that was attended by Amal Clooney, her Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, Gayle King and more.
"She's very kind, she's very generous, a really, really sweet person," King said of Meghan on CBS This Morning last week. "So I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her... It was a very, very small, private, affair and just a very special time for her. Because having a baby is a great joy. Let's not lose sight of that."
Watch the video below for more:
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo While in Morocco With Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Rocks Red Cape Dress on Royal Tour of Morocco With Prince Harry
Tina Knowles Lawson on Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 'Amazing' Meghan Markle Tribute (Exclusive)