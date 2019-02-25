Prince Harry is showing his love for Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wrapping up their royal tour in Morocco with a final, jam-packed day of engagements. When Harry and Meghan visited Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, they met local artisans and were shown their handmade products.

One of those products was a necklace, which a pregnant Meghan, who wore a black dress and a white blazer, was gifted. When the craftsman placed the necklace over the duchess' head, it got caught in her ponytail, but Harry was there to help out his bride. The 34-year-old duke was seen lifting Meghan's hair out of the necklace as he smiled down at her and rubbed her back.

During their time at Andalusian Gardens, Harry and Meghan also met some of Morocco’s young social entrepreneurs, many of whom are working to address youth unemployment and supporting vulnerable communities. The royal couple was also seen being given a flower by a young girl, holding hands and looking happy as they walked around together.

Prior to their time at the gardens, Harry and Meghan visited the Royal Equestrian Club, which provides therapy to children with disabilities and those with mental health challenges. While visiting the horses, Meghan wore a black-and-white striped shirt, black pants and a green J. Crew jacket that she wore in her pre-duchess days back in 2016.

The couple also partook in cooking demonstrations by Chef Moha and children, who cooked traditional Moroccan dishes including Cherine Mallah’s Moroccan Pancakes from Together: Our Community Cookbook, the charity cookbook that Meghan supports. Harry and Meghan seemed thrilled as they watched their hosts cook and tried the dishes.

On their final Moroccan stop, Meghan and Harry met with Mohammed VI, The King of Morocco, at the Royal Residence. The couple presented the king with letters from Queen Elizabeth II prior to their meeting.

For their royal meeting, Meghan wore a light blue gown with dark blue details and a cape, while Harry sported a light gray suit.

The conclusion of Harry and Meghan's royal trip comes shortly after the duchess returned from her lavish New York City baby shower. Watch the video below for more on her trip to the U.S.:

