Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan Markle is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry. The news may come as a surprise to some fans of the Duchess of Sussex, as she's made numerous public appearances recently and has shown no signs of a baby bump.

The palace confirmed to ET that Meghan is passed her 12-week pregnancy mark and is in “good health.”

So, how did the 37-year-old former actress manage to cover up her growing baby bump? With some pretty great style statements!

Here's a look back at Meghan’s stunning outfits, and how she strategically masked her growing tummy:

Sept. 20:

In late September, Meghan was joined by Prince Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland, at an event honoring the release of a community cookbook. At the lunch, which took place at Kensington Palace, the royal wore a ribbed black top that she cut off with a high-waisted black pleated skirt. To further keep suspicions away, the Duchess paired the sleek style with a royal blue peacoat that she wore for most of the event.

Sept. 24:

Though she wasn’t afraid to get active at the Coach Core Awards, Meghan wasn’t about to show any signs of a bump during her outing with Prince Harry. At the event, the Duchess sported a navy blue belted top that flared out at the waist, covering her up growing bump.

Sept. 25:

A well-placed belt helped Meghan out at the opening of the Oceania Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts. For the fancy event, the Duchess wore a black fitted dress with a wide black belt, which distracted from any bump. She also was seen clasping her hands in front of her stomach several times.

Oct. 3:

For her trip to her namesake of Sussex, the Duchess took her biggest risk yet. Meghan rocked a loose forest green button-down top, which she tucked into a fitted green leather skirt. The outfit possibly showed a tiny hint of a bump, but it could have been explained away as simply being the imprint of the tucked-in shirt.

Oct. 12:

On Friday, Meghan decided to thoroughly cover up at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. For the special occasion, the Duchess wore a wide navy coat dress that offered no hint of a shape beneath. She also was seen rushing into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with Harry so as not to draw attention away from Eugenie’s big day.

Oct. 15:

As they touched down in Sydney, Australia, Meghan and Harry were spotted holding hands and grinning. The Duchess wore a loose black coat with maroon trim, which covered up her black turtleneck sweater and fitted black jeans. She also held a large folder over her mid-section.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Meghan and Harry have two weeks of a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga to show off the growing baby bump! For more, watch the clip below:

