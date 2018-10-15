Breaking the news to the royal family!

On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went public with the announcement that the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with the couple’s first child, but that’s not the first the core members of the royal family have heard of it.

According to multiple reports, the pair shared their big news with Prince Harry’s family last Friday at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

According to Kensington Palace, “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all delighted by the news.”

It’s unclear as to whether the couple shared the news with Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in person as she was not at Friday's nuptials.

Meghan and Harry were barely seen at the wedding, rushing out of the car and into St. George’s Chapel along with Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at Windsor Castle themselves this past May.

