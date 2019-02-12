Meghan Markle Is Glowing in Latest Outing With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle really knows how to rock that winter white.

The Duchess of Sussex couldn't have looked chicer while stepping out with her husband, Prince Harry, at a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum in London, England, on Tuesday.

Meghan, 37, glowed while dressing her baby bump in a white Calvin Klein turtleneck dress, which she paired with a white Amanda Wakeley coat and green pumps. The former actress pulled her hair back in a classy low bun. Harry looked gentlemanly in a dark blue suit. He sweetly placed his hand alongside Meghan's back as they entered the event.

Meghan and Harry's outing comes just one day after the expectant royal was defended by George Clooney, who attended the pair's wedding last year.

"I do want to say, I just saw this piece...They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere," Clooney said at the International Press Conference on Monday, according to Who. "She's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was, and it's history repeating itself...and we've seen how that ends."

Clooney also commented on the letter Meghan allegedly sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle; The Daily Mail published excerpts of it earlier this week.

"I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that... you're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere," the actor said. "She's getting a raw deal there. It's irresponsible. I'm sort of surprised by that."

