Meghan Markle's Father Shares Letter Allegedly From the Duchess

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, is sharing a letter he claims he received from his daughter last August.

On Sunday, the Daily Mail published excerpts of a letter the Duchess of Sussex allegedly sent to her father, gently condemning his behavior and asking that he stop trashing her to news outlets.

"Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you're causing,” the letter reads. "Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces—not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand."

According to the letter attributed to Markle, the royal refutes some other specific claims he’s made, writing, “You’ve told the press that you called me to say you weren’t coming to the wedding - that didn’t happen because you never called.”

“You’ve said I never helped you financially and you’ve never asked me for help which is also untrue,” the note reads. “You sent me an email last October that said: ‘If I’ve depended too much on you for financial help then I’m sorry but please if you could help me more not as a bargaining chip for my loyalty.”

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband. You haven’t reached out to me since the week of our wedding,” the letter continues. “And while you claim to have no way of contacting me, my phone number has remained the same. This you know. No texts, no missed calls, no outreach from you - just more global interviews you’re being paid to do to say harmful and hurtful things that are untrue.”

The British outlet also revealed Thomas’ response, which touches on his heart attack (the reason he missed the wedding) and hints at a possible disagreement between him and Prince Harry.

“The last time we talked was about 3 days before the wedding because I was in a hospital bed and had just had my procedure,” he wrote, later adding, “When did I attack Harry? The only thing I said is if we had a disagreement, ‘Get over it’. We have disagreements and he was protecting you from me, but I didn’t feel that I was attacking him??”

His response also includes the suggestion that they get together for a photo op to hopefully put all this bad press behind them. “You can hate me if you want,” he wrote. “I can’t force you. I made a big mistake… I’m human and I’m sorry! How much longer must I say it?? I wish we could get together and take a photo for the whole world to see. If you and Harry don’t like it? Fake it for one photo.”

It’s no secret that Thomas feels left in the lurch by his now-world-famous daughter and the royal family. He told the outlet that the letter left him “devastated.”

About the same time that news broke of the letters, Prince Harry was spotted looking relaxed, if intensely focused, at a rugby match between England and France in London.

