Meghan Markle's Friend Says Duchess Feels 'Betrayed' by Her Father

Sounds like Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, may not have been "ghosted" after all.

A close friend of the Duchess of Sussex tells ET that Meghan has tried to contact her dad on several occasions via phone calls and texts... but says he's never answered them.

"She absolutely loves her father but feels betrayed," the friend says, referring to all the interviews Thomas has conducted with the press recently.

If you've been keeping up with the royal family, Meghan and Thomas' fractured relationship seemed to begin when Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding. While he was supposed to walk Meghan down the aisle on her big day, he was unable to fly to England after news broke that he had to have surgery for a heart attack he encountered just days before the nuptials. Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, stepped in to do the honors.

"Kensington Palace was trying to put a stop to the staged photos being leaked," the close friend says. "Meghan contacted her father before the wedding to ask if there was any shred of truth and he assured her there was no truth to the reports. So, he lied to Meghan. She absolutely trusted him when he said it was untrue."

Since then, Thomas has claimed in multiple interviews that he's been "frozen out" by the royal family. He says he has tried to contact Meghan but has no way of getting in touch with his daughter.

However, Meghan's close friend claims this is untrue, as the former Suits star was initially the one reaching out to her father in an attempt to fix their relationship.

"She was willing to forgive him," the friend says, adding that Meghan was devastated when she learned of the staged photos and her dad's health issues. "She kept on reassuring him she loved him. She was hearing about her father’s condition, his heart attack, through the tabloids. After the wedding, she wrote a letter to her dad about wanting to repair the relationship."

As for Samantha Markle, Meghan's half-sister who has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on social media and in interviews, the friend says "there never was any relationship" between the two.

"[Meghan] barely saw her. There were no birthdays, holidays," the friend explains. "She's just been capitalizing on Meghan. She's changed her name, dyed her hair."

