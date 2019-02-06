Meghan Markle may be a royal now, but according to her inner circle, she's the same person she's always been.

A close friend of the Duchess of Sussex tells ET that it doesn't matter that she became a part of the royal family after tying the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018 -- "her friendship is the same with me, when she became an actress and now."

"We still talk all the time and go back and forth and see each other," the friend says. "She's always been so positive and caring. She is not a different person or 'Duchess Difficult' as depicted in the press. It makes us upset when we read these things in the press because they're completely fabricated and untrue."

Despite the negative stories published in various tabloids, Meghan's close friend tells ET that faith is very important to the former Suits star, and that she's been turning to religion to guide her through some of the difficult times she's encountered recently.

As for rumors that Meghan gets help in the fashion department?

"She doesn't have a stylist. It’s just bizarre people claiming this stuff," her close friend says. "Meghan does all her own styling. She does her own makeup with the exception of her wedding day. She styles herself for her engagements, black ties, for all of them."

"She [also] writes many of her speeches," adds the friend. "She’s always been a beautiful writer. She cooks for Harry, cooks for her friends."

On top of spending time with friends, going shopping and attending royal engagements, Meghan is also gearing up for the arrival of her first child with Prince Harry in late April or early May.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET earlier this month that the mom-to-be is in the "happiest period of her life" right now as she and Harry patiently await the birth of their newborn.

"Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment," Nicholl said, adding that the two are getting ready to transition their lives away from Kensington Palace full-time. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Writes Personal Messages in Care Packages Delivered to Sex Workers

Meghan Markle Shows Off the Perfect Way to Wear a Dress for Winter

See Meghan Markle as Theater Kid in Throwback Pic With Katharine McPhee

Related Gallery