Meghan Markle is sharing messages of support to those in need.

While volunteering at the charity One25 in Bristol, England, with her husband, Prince Harry, on Friday, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex took the time to write some words of encouragement in care packages she helped pack for street sex workers.

After asking if she could write personal messages on the bananas that were included in the packages, Meghan wrote phrases like "you are special," "you are strong" and "you are brave" on the bananas. According to Kensington Palace, the new royal "learned of this idea from an act of kindness by a school cafeteria worker in the U.S. who wrote messages for children," and wanted to do the same.

TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

One25 is a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues, through practical and emotional support. The food parcels were delivered directly to women on the streets by One 25’s "Yellow Van."

It was a busy day for the expectant parents, who also stopped by Abbeywood pre-school to meet some of the children.

It’s time for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to meet children from Abbeywood pre-school #RoyalVisitBristolpic.twitter.com/GeKBl1XRqy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

They then attended a Future Quest workshop at Bristol Old Vic, where they wanted the company perform a song from their production of "Hercules."

🎭 Watching @BristolOldVic’s Young Company performing a song from their production ‘Hercules’ — the Young Company consists of 350 young people aged 5-25 attend weekly drama sessions, and create three productions each year. #RoyalVisitBristolpic.twitter.com/iKVPlNJZZX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

Earlier this week, Harry attended the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable, where he gave a passionate speech about the Commonwealth’s youth and their important role in the community.

"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” Harry told the crowd. "The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change.”

Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child together in late April or early May.

See more on the royals in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Shows Off the Perfect Way to Wear a Dress for Winter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Brave the Snowy Weather for Bristol Visit

See Meghan Markle as Theater Kid in Throwback Pic With Katharine McPhee

Related Gallery