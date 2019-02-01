News

Meghan Markle Writes Personal Messages in Care Packages Delivered to Sex Workers

By Liz Calvario‍
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is sharing messages of support to those in need.

While volunteering at the charity One25 in Bristol, England, with her husband, Prince Harry, on Friday, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex took the time to write some words of encouragement in care packages she helped pack for street sex workers.

After asking if she could write personal messages on the bananas that were included in the packages, Meghan wrote phrases like "you are special," "you are strong" and "you are brave" on the bananas. According to Kensington Palace, the new royal "learned of this idea from an act of kindness by a school cafeteria worker in the U.S. who wrote messages for children," and wanted to do the same.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit One25 in Bristol - a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues, through practical and emotional support. While helping volunteers pack food parcels for some of Bristol’s street sex-workers, The Duchess asked if she could write empowering messages on the bananas to the women - a simple gesture and a way to incorporate positivity and kindness for those needing a self esteem boost. HRH learned of this idea from an act of kindness by a school cafeteria worker in the US who wrote messages for children, and The Duchess wanted to do the same for others in need. The food parcels, and The Duchess’s messages, will be delivered directly to vulnerable women on the streets by One 25’s ‘Yellow Van’ - part of their outreach programme. #royalvisitbristol

Meghan Markle Bananas
Meghan Markle Bananas
One25 is a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues, through practical and emotional support. The food parcels were delivered directly to women on the streets by One 25’s "Yellow Van."

It was a busy day for the expectant parents, who also stopped by Abbeywood pre-school to meet some of the children.

They then attended a Future Quest workshop at Bristol Old Vic, where they wanted the company perform a song from their production of "Hercules."

 

Earlier this week, Harry attended the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable, where he gave a passionate speech about the Commonwealth’s youth and their important role in the community. 

"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” Harry told the crowd. "The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change.”

Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child together in late April or early May. 

